Tracking Mark DeRosa's 2023 Team USA World Baseball Classic Roster
The World Baseball Classic will begin Wednesday, March 8. Manager Mark DeRosa continues to add stars to his roster.
As Team USA fills out its depth chart for the World Baseball Classic, we will be tracking the club's roster here.
As Team USA announces additions to its roster, we will update the roster below:
Catchers
J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
First Base
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
Second Base
Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
Third Base
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Shortstop
Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Starting Pitchers
Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees
Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
Relief Pitchers
David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
Dillon Tate, Baltimore Orioles
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
Coaching Staff
Manager — Mark DeRosa
Bench Coach — Jerry Manuel
Hitting Coach — Ken Griffey Jr.
Pitching Coach — Andy Pettitte
First Base Coach — Lou Collier
Third Base Coach — Dino Ebel
Bullpen Coach — Dave Righetti
More MLB Offseason Coverage:
- 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge
- 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Justin Verlander
- 5 Potential Free Agent Destinations for Jacob deGrom
- 9 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Carlos Correa
- 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Trea Turner
- 5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Willson Contreras
- 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Xander Bogaerts
- 6 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Dansby Swanson
- 7 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Carlos Rodon
- 4 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Brandon Nimmo
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.