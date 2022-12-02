Tracking Mark DeRosa's 2023 Team USA World Baseball Classic Roster

The World Baseball Classic will begin Wednesday, March 8. Manager Mark DeRosa continues to add stars to his roster.

As Team USA fills out its depth chart for the World Baseball Classic, we will be tracking the club's roster here.

As Team USA announces additions to its roster, we will update the roster below:

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Base

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Second Base

Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Shortstop

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Starting Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

Relief Pitchers

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

Dillon Tate, Baltimore Orioles

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

Coaching Staff

Manager — Mark DeRosa

Bench Coach — Jerry Manuel

Hitting Coach — Ken Griffey Jr.

Pitching Coach — Andy Pettitte

First Base Coach — Lou Collier

Third Base Coach — Dino Ebel

Bullpen Coach — Dave Righetti

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.