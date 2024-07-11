Nick Pivetta Becomes Just Second Player Since 1900 to Accomplish This Feat in Baseball History

Nick Pivetta is the 2nd pitcher since 1900 to strike out at least 8 straight batters in 2 games in the same season, joining:



2021 Jacob deGrom



only other pitchers since 1900 to do this more than once in their *careers* are deGrom (4x) + Nolan Ryan (2x)



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/rAkY5OgYYh