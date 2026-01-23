NL Central Team Predicted to Steal Eugenio Suarez from Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have had a relatively quiet offseason, and have also suffered some key losses. Despite re-signing Josh Naylor, they lost Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets in free agency.

Now, they need some offense. They could look to keep Eugenio Suarez, trade for Brendan Donovan, or trust their internal options, Cole Young, Colt Emerson and Ben Williamson.

Several ESPN writers recently made some bold predictions on what the rest of the offseason will look like and where certain players will go. Tristan Cockroft predicts that a surprise team from the National League Central will pry Suarez away from the Mariners.

Eugenio Suarez to Pittsburgh?

Eugenio Suarez playing for Seattle Mariners

"I'm already on board for a Pirates-led National League Central this year, and what better way for them to make a push in that direction than to address their severe power shortage with one of the best power hitters still on the free agent market?" Cockroft writes.

"Suarez might accept a shorter deal with higher AAV and/or a post-2026 opt-out -- think two years, $42 million -- and he would balance what's currently a lefty-heavy Pirates lineup that is also thin on the left side of the infield."

Suarez blasted 49 home runs with the Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks last season and had a clutch home run in Game 5 of the ALCS. The Pirates need one more bat, and adding Suarez could give them the boost they need to get out of last place in the NL Central.

The Mariners could benefit from re-signing him, but he doesn't appear to be at the top of their list. They seem to have some alternatives in place already, such as potentially trusting their young infielders or making a run at Donovan.

Seattle won 90 games last year and ended up at the top of the American League West with Suarez's help, but they do have a lot of options in place already and seem to be prepared for the possibility that Suarez ultimately leaves.

The Mariners already got their man by re-signing Naylor, so it isn't a stretch to think that Suarez will ultimately sign elsewhere this winter. We'll see what ends up happening in his market and what Seattle's next steps will be if they can't keep him around.

