NLDS, ALDS Game 1: One Big Takeaway From Each Winner

The first games of the National League and American League Division Series are done. The Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Milwaukee Brewers all took a 1-0 lead in their respective division series and are in the driver's seat.

Here are the main takeaways from each Game 1, in chronological order of how the games unfolded.

Grant Taylor's Historic Save Puts White Sox Up in Divisional Matchup

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) celebrates with Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) after the game against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grant Taylor has been the bedrock of the White Sox bullpen so far in the postseason. The right-hander outdid himself, firing four scoreless innings on 42 pitches to close out a 3-0 shutout of the Guardians.

That made him the sixth pitcher to ever record a 12-out save in MLB postseason history. It was also the first since Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. closed out Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS against the New York Yankees. Perhaps the more impressive part is that Taylor has been primarily a high-leverage arm for the White Sox rather than a starter moving out to the bullpen.

Taylor was sitting upper 90s in his four innings, dotting his fastball and dropped some devastating curveballs. The right-hander induced seven whiffs on nine swings against the pitch, including all three strikeouts in the ninth. Through two postseason outings, Taylor has a 12-out save and a seven-out save. In all, he has 11 strikeouts across 6.1 innings.

Grant Taylor, K's the Side in the 9th with Hammers. 🔨🔨🔨 pic.twitter.com/KFQOfQMogr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 3, 2026

Munetaka Murakami provided Chicago the lead they'd need, blasting out a two-run home run off Parker Messick in the fourth inning. The White Sox tacked on a key insurance run in the sixth, with some help from Guardians catcher Austin Hedges mishandling a throw on Colson Montgomery's double.

Tarik Skubal Dominates in Dodgers Postseason Debut

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game proved exactly why the Dodgers went out to grab Tarik Skubal. The two-time Cy Young Award winner dominated Game 1. At one point, he retired 15 straight hitters to allow his teammates to give him a lead he would not relinquish.

Skubal's final line was six innings, one run, two hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts. His lone mistake came against Sean Murphy, who blasted an elevated sinker for a solo home run.

Per MLB's Sarah Langs, he became the second pitcher to record at least 63 strikeouts in his first seven postseason appearances. Skubal was also the fifth pitcher ever to post that many strikeouts in a seven-game postseason span.

Tarik Skubal now has 63 career postseason strikeouts



That’s the second-most in a pitcher’s first 7 postseason appearances, behind only Bob Gibson (74)



Only other pitchers with 63+ Ks in any 7-PS game span:

Randy Johnson

Gerrit Cole

Cliff Lee

Curt Schilling — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 3, 2026

The Dodgers' lineup powered out three home runs of their own in support of Skubal. Teoscar Hernandez, Kyle Tucker, and Max Muncy all went deep. For Muncy, it was his franchise-leading 17th round tripper in the postseason. Those extra runs helped the Dodgers fight off a late Braves comeback bid, winning 5-3.

Thanks to Skubal, the Dodgers are up 1-0 with Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto ready to go for Games 2 and 3.

Rays Star Hurlers Drew Rasmussen, Bryan Baker Shut Out Yankees

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts in the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays only scored one run off Gerrit Cole, but that's all they needed to defeat the Yankees. Jonathan Aranda's solo homer in the fourth accounted for the game's only run.

All-Star righties Drew Rasmussen and Bryan Baker took over from there. Rasmussen turned in the best start of his life, taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning. He struck out 10 and was in complete control of the night. It went so well that he still recorded an out on the lone hit he surrendered, as Austin Wells got caught trying to stretch a double into a triple.

Baker, who led the American League in saves with 41, slammed the door shut in the ninth inning on 14 pitches. It ended a superb night of two of the most underrated pitchers quietly dominating all season long. Rasmussen figures to be a Cy Young finalist and Baker should rank high in the Mariano Rivera Award for the AL's best reliever.

Brewers Home-Field Advantage Comes in Clutch to Avoid Costly Loss

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) discusses a play where the ball may have hit a wire on the top of the dome of the stadium during the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers won a tight one, 3-2, but the talking point will be about their roof. The roof was closed ahead of Game 1 against the Padres, and it essentially served as an extra defender in the ninth inning.

Ty France blasted a ball off the roof in Milwaukee, which then ricocheted right in Jackson Chourio's glove for the second out of the frame. Since the ball struck the roof in fair territory, it was a live ball and later an out after San Diego challenged the call. So instead of a go-ahead home run, the Padres will be livid about the game's result being decided by something that doesn't wear a uniform.

Oh. My. Goodness.



This ball hit by France looked to potentially be a go-ahead home run, but it hit the roof and was caught, and was ruled an out. pic.twitter.com/E6pnoausP7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

The roof saved the Brewers from a costly Game 1 loss. Jacob Misiorowski lasted just four innings after the Padres grinded out the flamethrower. That put the bullpen in a rough spot, but Pat Murphy managed to make it work with a bit of luck.

Now the Brewers can exhale going into Game 2. Logan Henderson starts against the Padres, looking to put them up 2-0.