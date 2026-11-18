MLB free agency is underway and so are the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. After just half a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kalshi opened its MLB next-team market on Skubal, heavily favoring the New York Mets at 50% as his next team. The Toronto Blue Jays are also moving up the board at 18%.

The Mets finished the season with just a 25% chance to land Skubal before doubling their price as the offseason went on. The Mets are the only team above a 25% chance to land him.

After reports that Skubal met with Toronto, its price jumped from 3% to 18%. Kalshi settles the market on March 25 based on which team he’s with by then. A $10 trade that he lands with the Mets profits $9.32 and $42.54 on Toronto.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter VIP60 at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock a $60 bonus.

Mets get things rolling

Sources report that Skubal and the New York Mets have already met, with New York the first team he met with. Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns reportedly attended. The Mets were one of the teams most interested in trading for Skubal at the MLB trade deadline this season before he landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Following the meeting, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the meeting, “went very well, though it’s hard to judge the significance of that.”

MLB.com’s Max Ralph highlighted the Mets’ need for pitching and willingness to spend at the top of the market to acquire the left-handed pitcher. He compared the situation to Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract back in 2024.

“The fit with the Mets makes ample sense. New York needs pitching, as president of baseball operations David Stearns said ‘there’s no question’ the club would add to a young group of starters that includes Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Zac Thornton and Jonah Tong,” Ralph wrote. “The Mets have also shown a willingness to spend at the top of the market, evidenced by their record agreement with Juan Soto for 15 years and $765 million in December 2024.”

Skubal meets with Toronto

After meeting with the Blue Jays, reports indicate some confidence between the two sides. Bleacher Report’s Adams Wells wrote that the Blue Jays are in a good spot to make a move and that they face pressure to do so after a weak finish this season.

“The Blue Jays are in a good position to make a big move with more than $70 million coming off the payroll among their 10 free agents. They also have a need because their rotation depth behind Dylan Cease is not strong,” Wells wrote. “The Blue Jays also have some pressure to do something significant coming off a last-place finish in the AL East after reaching the World Series in 2025.”

Skubal is expected to make his free agency decision before the MLB lockout, with the Mets, Dodgers, Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres all reportedly in the running.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.