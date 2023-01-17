Nolan Arenado May Have Made More Money Had He Opted Out This Winter

After free agents Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts received gigantic contracts this winter, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado may have received a significantly larger contract than his current one, had he opted out upon the conclusion of the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

In October, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado chose not to opt out of his contract early, instead opting in to the remaining five years, $144 million left on his nine-year deal.

Given how much money infielders on the open market received this winter, however, he may have been in line for a larger payday had he tested free agency.

Arenado is 31. Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts are 30. Turner received an 11-year, $300 million contract from the Philadelphia Phillies, while Bogaerts signed on for 11 years and $280 million from the San Diego Padres.

Arenado is not a shortstop, but he is a premium third baseman, and perhaps the best in baseball both offensively and defensively.

Bogaerts and Turner will each be paid until they're 41. Arenado will not be offered the same financial security. Arenado's contract will pay him through his age-36 season in 2027.

Arenado is coming off one of his finest Major League seasons. In his second year with the Cardinals, he batted .293 with a .358 On Base Percentage, .891 OPS, 154 OPS+, 30 home runs and 103 RBI. Arenado collected his fifth Silver Slugger and his tenth Gold Glove Award, while finishing third in National League MVP voting. His teammate, Paul Goldschmidt, won the award.

The Cardinals are looking to repeat as National League Central division champions in 2023. In 2022, they won their first division title since 2019, and their second NL Central title since 2015.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.