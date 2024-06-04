Odd Trio of New York Mets Players Used to Promote MLB's Upcoming London Series
Many jokes have been made at the New York Mets' expense as they prepare to face the Philadelphia Phillies across the pond this weekend, and for good reason.
The Mets are 25-35 on the season and 13-27 since April 21. New York's constant blown leads have buried them in fourth place in the NL East, 16.5 games behind the division-leading Phillies, making them a poor candidate to grow the game on the MLB World Tour.
And still, New York has a decent level of star power, one that could be leveraged to build hype for the upcoming London Series.
Pete Alonso, Kodai Senga, Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz are among the team's most recognizable names, for example. However, a Mets fan shared a photo of a poster outside a New Balance store in London promoting the matchup, and none of them were featured.
Instead, relievers Reed Garrett, Jake Reed and Adam Ottavino were front and center.
Looking beyond the fact that the three veteran relievers are hardly faces of the franchise, Reed hasn't played for the Mets since 2022.
Reed is not currently under contract with any team, for that matter, most recently taking the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. In nine appearances for New York between 2021 and 2022, Reed went 1-1 with and 8.18 ERA.
The Mets waived Reed in July 2022.
Ottavino, although he is in his third season with the Mets, stands out as an odd choice as well. After going 7-10 with a 2.62 ERA and 15 saves between 2022 and 2023, the 38-year-old journeyman is 1-2 with a 5.96 ERA and one save in 2024.
Even Garrett, who is a more palatable 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA and three saves so far this season, is hardly considered to be a draw for fans.
In a poster in the opposite window, superstars Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber repressented the Phillies.
The London Series will take place on June 8 and 9. Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana are set to serve as the Mets' starting pitchers in the two games.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the first London Series in 2019, while the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs met at London Stadium in 2023.
