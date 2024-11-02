Odds Released For Juan Soto to Sign with the Toronto Blue Jays This Offseason
With the World Series behind us, the offseason is about to kick into high gear. And the biggest story of the next few months will be where superstar Juan Soto is going to sign in free agency.
The 26-year-old is a generational talent who is set to re-define the position player market. While Shohei Ohtani got $700 million in free agency a year ago, he is a dual-threat player. Reports have already circulated that Soto could be in the $700 million as a single position player.
While we can quibble about what's a fair and realistic expectation for Soto, we can't quibble with the fact that his talent is undeniable. At just the age of 26, Soto is already a four-time All-Star, a batting champion, a World Series champion (2019) and a World Series participant (2024). He hit 41 homers this year for the Yankees and drove in 109 runs. He's likely to finish third in the American League MVP voting behind Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.
The oddsmakers have already weighed in on the most likely spots for Soto in free agency. According to Draftkings, Soto has the best chance (-225) of returning to the Yankees. The Mets (+380), and Dodgers (+650) are next, but the Toronto Blue Jays come after that at +1500. They are tied with the Chicago Cubs.
The connection between Soto and the Blue Jays makes sense given that the Jays were in on Ohtani last year. If the team has the money to be battling for Ohtani, it has the money to battle for Soto. We also already know that Soto can handle the American League East, so there's reason to believe that Soto would perform well and justify a big deal.
However, which direction are the Blue Jays looking to go in? If they sign Soto, can they afford a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extension?
Toronto finished last in the American League East this past season, so the direction of the franchise is certainly a paramount conversation.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.