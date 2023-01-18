OPINION: Los Angeles Angels Should Trade Shohei Ohtani Before 2023 Season

Entering the final year of his contract before hitting free agency, the Los Angeles Angels would be wise to consider trading Shohei Ohtani before the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, Jack Vita writes.

2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani appears to be heading for a record payday, as he approaches the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have not agreed to a long-term extension with Ohtani. A number of large market teams will be interested, and some in the industry believe that contract talks will begin at $500 million. Ohtani appears to be on track to be the highest paid player in Major League Baseball history.

The Angels already have a massive contract on their payroll. Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Mike Trout received a 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension. Even with one of the game's best talents on their roster, the Angels have failed to post a winning season since 2014, the club's last postseason appearance.

Despite making some roster moves this winter via trade and free agency, it seems unlikely the Angels will surpass the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners in the American League West this season. The Texas Rangers improved their rotation significantly this winter, and the Angels might have a difficult time finishing better than fourth.

Unless the club is confident that it will retain Ohtani beyond 2023, the Angels should begin shopping him now.

There hasn't been a player in baseball history like Ohtani before. Last season, he dominated as one of baseball's best hitters and best pitchers, putting together an even greater statistical season in 2022 than he did in 2021, when he received AL MVP honors.

If the Angels wait until the trade deadline, teams that will be in the bidding for Ohtani, would only receive him for three months. He would be a short-term rental.

If the Angels start the bidding now, however, he should, in theory, command a greater return.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.