Pair of New York Yankees Blunders Help Baltimore Orioles Complete Comeback Victory
The Baltimore Orioles may have had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, but momentum was hardly on their side.
All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel had just given up a go-ahead, three-run home run to New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice in the top of the frame. Even after he retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo in order helped Kimbrel prevent any additional damage, Kimbrel had still blown a save and allowed New York to go up 5-3.
A single from Kyle Stowers and a walk from Ryan O'Hearn gave the Orioles a chance to erase that deficit, although Colton Cowser's groundout and Gunnar Henderson's strikeout put their backs up against the wall. After Adley Rutschman drew a walk, it was up to Ryan Mountcastle to keep Baltimore alive against the Yankees' own All-Star closer, Clay Holmes.
Down in the count 0-2, Mountcastle sent a soft ground ball up the middle, and shortstop Anthony Volpe was there to stop it. All Volpe needed to do was flip the ball to second for the game-ending force out, but he bobbled it. A run scored, and everyone was safe.
That brought Cedric Mullins to the plate. The veteran outfielder took the first pitch, then slapped a low sinker to the opposite field.
Verdugo, who was playing shallow, made a late brake to chase down Mullins' line drive. He stumbled twice and eventually fell to the ground as the ball sailed over his head.
Two Orioles came around to score, giving Baltimore the 6-5 walk-off win.
The result helped the Orioles avoid the sweep and retake their position atop the AL East. The Yankees, meanwhile, dropped to 4-8 in July as a result of the late-game blunders.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.