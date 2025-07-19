Philadelphia Phillies Mascot Goes Viral For Hilarious Coldplay Concert Re-Enactment
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is the latest social media obsession after he was outed for being with a woman who was not his wife at a recent Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.
Per the New York Times:
After Mr. Martin sang a happy birthday song to one ecstatic fan while playing mellow guitar, a giant screen in the stadium showed a couple embracing. The man, who the internet quickly identified as Andy Byron, the married chief executive of a tech company called Astronomer, held his arms around Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer who is not his wife.
Byron has been put on leave by the company, and now even the Phillie Phanatic is getting into the fun of mocking the moment, as was evidenced on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Hey, we can quibble all we want about whether or not people's personal lives should be made fun of, but that's a brutally savage shot from the Phillies organization.
As for the game, the Phillies lost 6-5 against the Angels to fall to 55-42, though they are still 0.5 games ahead of the New York Mets in the National League East. Bryce Harper 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the defeat. He's now hitting .268 with 12 home runs.
The two teams will play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET as Yusei Kikuchi (LAA) pitches against Taijuan Walker (PHI).
Kikuchi, who made the All-Star Game this season, is 4-6 with a 3.11 ERA. Walker is 3-5 with a 3.55.
