Philadelphia Phillies Non-Tender Austin Hays, Send Former All-Star Into Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies have informed outfielder Austin Hays that he is being non-tendered, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday afternoon.
Philadelphia acquired Hays in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles back in July, parting ways with reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache as part of the deal. Hays made just 22 appearances for the Phillies down the stretch, batting .256 with a .672 OPS and a -0.3 WAR as he battled through a kidney infection.
Hays was entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, coming off a season in which the Orioles agreed to pay him $6.3 million. At a minimum, he was slated to make $5.1 million in 2025.
Instead of committing to Hays as their fourth outfielder at that price tag or higher, the Phillies have elected to let him walk ahead of Friday night's non-tender deadline. In the process, Hays will become a free agent.
The 29-year-old outfielder was named an All-Star in 2023, on top of being named a Gold Glove finalist in left field. Between 2021 and 2023, Hays hit .261 with a .752 OPS, averaging 18 home runs, 66 RBI, four stolen bases, eight defensive runs saved and a 2.7 WAR each year.
Hays had spent his entire professional career with the Orioles prior to this summer's trade, starting at the 2016 MLB Draft. Perhaps this opens the door for Baltimore to reunite with the player who was ranked No. 1 in their farm system back in 2018.
If not, there are sure to be a handful of the teams in the market for a veteran outfielder with an above average glove and respectable bat-to-ball abilities.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.