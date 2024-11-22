Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies Non-Tender Austin Hays, Send Former All-Star Into Free Agency

Austin Hays did not leave the best impression on the Philadelphia Phillies' front office after coming over in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles this summer.

Aug 31, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Austin Hays (9) hits a double during the second inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
The Philadelphia Phillies have informed outfielder Austin Hays that he is being non-tendered, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Friday afternoon.

Philadelphia acquired Hays in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles back in July, parting ways with reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache as part of the deal. Hays made just 22 appearances for the Phillies down the stretch, batting .256 with a .672 OPS and a -0.3 WAR as he battled through a kidney infection.

Hays was entering his final year of arbitration eligibility, coming off a season in which the Orioles agreed to pay him $6.3 million. At a minimum, he was slated to make $5.1 million in 2025.

Instead of committing to Hays as their fourth outfielder at that price tag or higher, the Phillies have elected to let him walk ahead of Friday night's non-tender deadline. In the process, Hays will become a free agent.

The 29-year-old outfielder was named an All-Star in 2023, on top of being named a Gold Glove finalist in left field. Between 2021 and 2023, Hays hit .261 with a .752 OPS, averaging 18 home runs, 66 RBI, four stolen bases, eight defensive runs saved and a 2.7 WAR each year.

Hays had spent his entire professional career with the Orioles prior to this summer's trade, starting at the 2016 MLB Draft. Perhaps this opens the door for Baltimore to reunite with the player who was ranked No. 1 in their farm system back in 2018.

If not, there are sure to be a handful of the teams in the market for a veteran outfielder with an above average glove and respectable bat-to-ball abilities.

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

