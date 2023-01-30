Philadelphia Phillies Sign Two-Time All-Star to One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with free agent infielder and outfielder Josh Harrison, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

Harrison played primarily in the infield for the Chicago White Sox last season, logging 90 games at second base and 23 games at third base. Harrison batted .256 in 2022, with a .317 On Base Percentage, .687 OPS, seven home runs and 27 RBI, in his one year with the club.

Harrison has played primarily in the infield, but has the ability to play in the outfield too. Prior to playing for the White Sox, Harrison played for the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates. Harrison, 35, enters his 13th Major League season in 2023. He played his first eight seasons for the Pirates, where he was named a National League All-Star twice. The Pirates have not made the Playoffs since 2015, when Harrison was the club's primary second baseman.

Harrison's arrival will give the Phillies some added depth, after they traded infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for All-Star relief pitcher Gregory Soto and infielder Kody Clemens.

The Phillies have had an active off-season, signing free agent relievers Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, and star shortstop Trea Turner. Turner received an 11-year, $300 million contract.

