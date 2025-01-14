Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies Top Prospect Earns Invite to Spring Training

After missing all of 2023 and 2024, Andrew Painter will be in Clearwater with the big club.

Brady Farkas

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (76) during photo day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit in 2023.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (76) during photo day at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit in 2023. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter has earned an invite to major league spring training, per a report from reporter Scott Lauber.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Clearwater, Fla., about one month from now.

Painter is currently ranked as the No. 32 prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com. He is the No. 2 prospect in the Phillies organization. The team is certainly excited about his prospects and development, but they will be understandably careful with him after he missed all of 2023 and 2024 with arm injury. He felt discomfort early in 2023 and then attempted to come back, before ultimately undergoing Tommy John surgery.

He made a sterling return in the Arizona Fall League this past year, getting named the top pitcher in the developmental league. He threw 15.2 innings.

Part of having him in big-league camp is probably for the sake of monitoring his workload and keeping him healthy. It's unknown yet how the Phillies will use him this season. They could give him short starts in the minor leagues at the beginning of the year in order to use him as a starter later in the season, or they could build him up in the minor leagues before bringing him to the major league bullpen for the stretch run.

The Phillies already have five starters with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Jesus Luzardo.

The Phillies won the National League East in 2024 but were beaten in the NLDS by the New York Mets.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News