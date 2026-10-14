Phillies-Don Mattingly Move Shrinks MLB's Manager Market: Who's Left?

The Major League Baseball manager carousel is spinning early.

The 2026 postseason hasn't even come to an end, and yet two prominent jobs are already off the market. In September, the Mets took the interim tag off Andy Green and handed him a new deal to be the club's manager. On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to terms on a two-year deal to do the same with Don Mattingly. The Phillies announced the news on X.

"The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons," the Phillies announced.

The Phillies have signed Don Mattingly to a two-year contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons pic.twitter.com/pvMJoThtFN — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 14, 2026

Mattingly took over as the interim manager of the Phillies after Philadelphia fired Rob Thomson back in April. Throughout the 2026 season, it was clear that the Phillies had interest in former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Philadelphia tried to bring him to town in April, but Cora opted to sit out the season. Then, after the season ended, the Phillies spoke to Cora again. But Cora once again opted against returning to the dugout at the time. One thing that's interesting is that the Red Sox, Phillies and Mets all fired their managers during the 2026 season and all three replacements had the interim tag removed, although Chad Tracy of the Red Sox had his removed before Boston's season ended.

Now, the Mets and the Phillies jobs are off the market. What other teams could be in the market for a new manager this winter?

Seattle Mariners

May 12, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Hat and glove of Seattle Mariners center fielder Dee Gordon (9) sits in dugout during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mariners job is the most prominent available at this moment. After the Mariners' season came to an end, Seattle opted to move on from Dan Wilson after a brutal 76-86 season just one year removed from making it all the way to the American League Championship Series. One name that has already popped up for the Mariners is Joe Espada, who is technically still the manager of the Houston Astros. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Daniel Kramer and Brian McTaggart reported that Espada will meet with Seattle.

"According to a source, Espada will meet with the Mariners regarding Seattle’s managerial vacancy," Feinsand, Kramer and McTaggart wrote. "The Mariners relieved Dan Wilson of his duties at the end of the season, and while the Astros have not made any official decisions regarding either their general manager or manager jobs, Houston granted permission to Seattle to speak with Espada, a source said. The clubs have not confirmed the news. Espada’s contract with the Astros expires at the end of the month."

Houston Astros

May 19, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An intriguing situation, to say the least. The Astros won the AL West, despite a bad season, by their standards. Plus, Espada is technically still employed by the organization. An odd situation, but if the Astros move on — or the Mariners poach Espada — Houston will be in the market for a new manager.