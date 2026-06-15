Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Zack Wheeler, Mets vs. Reds, Pirates vs. A’s)

Monday’s Major League Baseball action features a 10-game slate, and I’ve narrowed things down to three games for today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers.

Each day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite plays for the MLB action, and I’ve decided to target two of the best pitchers in MLB – Zack Wheeler and Chase Burns – in today’s picks.

Wheeler has led the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-2 record in nine starts, and he’s an interesting target with the team favored at home against the Miami Marlins.

Meanwhile, Burns is looking to continue his serious case for the NL Cy Young against a New York Mets team that has been one of the worst offenses in MLB.

So, without further ado, a breakdown of my three favorite bets for June 15!

MLB Best Bets for Monday, June 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zack Wheeler to Record a Win (+101)

Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-143) vs. New York Mets

A’s Moneyline (-123) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Zack Wheeler to Record a Win (+101)

The Philadelphia Phillies are -199 favorites at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday, but I’m going to take a different type of approach and bet on Zack Wheeler to record a win in this start.

That is priced at a much better value (+101), and Wheeler has been terrific all season long since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome.

The right-hander has a 2.22 ERA, and expected ERA in the 79th percentile and has led the Phillies to a 7-2 record in nine starts. Philly is the worst team in MLB on the run line this season, but Wheeler has earned the win in five of those nine starts, including six starts where he earned the decision.

So, I don’t mind taking him against the Marlins, who are going with opener Ryan Gusto (6.00 ERA in 2026).

Miami is just 13-20 on the road this season, even though it’s won eight of 10 games, it remains in fourth place in the NL East.

I don’t mind getting plus money on Wheeler to throw yet another gem, as he’s allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of nine outings in 2026.

Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (-143) vs. New York Mets

Reds ace Chase Burns has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 13 outings this season, posting a 2.14 ERA in the process. He ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA, the 86th percentile in expected BAA and the 95th percentile in whiff percentage this season.

That puts him in a great spot to lead the Reds to a win over the New York Mets, who are 28th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), 29th in OPS and 24th in runs scored.

New York has won six of 10 games (the Reds are 2-8 in their last 10), but it is seven games under .500 on the road.

Plus, Cincinnati is 9-4 when Burns takes the mound this season.

New York is going with Tobias Myers (4.05 ERA) in what should be a bullpen game. The Mets have a 3.30 bullpen ERA, but I trust Burns to get the job done against a team that is still just 32-39 in the 2026 season.

A’s Moneyline (-123) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

A’s right-hander J.T. Ginn has been really solid in the 2026 season, leading the team to a 10-5 record in 15 outings while posting a 3.15 ERA and an expected ERA of 3.82.

Ginn has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his 15 outings, giving him a pretty strong floor heading into this series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has dropped seven of its last 10 games, and it’s now one game under .500 on the road in the 2026 season.

The A’s are one game under .500 overall, but I like this matchup for them against Jared Jones. The righty recently returned from an elbow injury, and he’s posted a 4.73 ERA across 13.1 innings in three starts.

The Pirates have won all of those games, but I don’t love betting on them since their bullpen (4.53 ERA) should be heavily involved on Monday night.

The A’s and Pirates are both top 10 teams in OPS and Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but I lean with the home team to come away with a win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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