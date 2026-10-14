Phillies Expected to Make Don Mattingly Full-Time Manager

With the championship series rolling on, the Philadelphia Phillies are preparing for a big offseason. However, one of the main areas that they had to address, they seemingly have.

As the Phillies get ready for the winter, they will have a lot of work to do. This is a group that could shake things up with a veteran core getting older. Philadelphia has been a constant in the MLB Postseason, but has been unable to win a series the last three years.

For a team with high expectations, that has caused a lot of frustration, and what they do this winter will be interesting to see. The Phillies know that they will be coming into the 2027 campaign with one of the best starting rotations in the majors. This is an area that they shouldn’t have to worry about. However, they will need to address some issues with both the lineup and bullpen.

Another area that had some uncertainty was at manager. Don Mattingly was wearing the interim tag throughout the season, but it appears that will be changing.

Per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb, Mattingly is expected to be the manager.

Mattingly Earned the Job

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly (8) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there was a lot of chatter surrounding the team once again trying to bring in Alex Cora, he ultimately decided that he won’t be managing in 2027. He might have been the first choice for the team, but Mattingly is a strong option for them.

With a plethora of experience in the league, Donnie Baseball has had success both as a player and as a coach. Now, he will be getting the opportunity to see what he can do in a full season of action.

Under Mattingly last year, the Phillies totaled a 79-55 record for a .590 winning percentage. For the entire season compared to him as a manager, only the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, and Los Angeles Dodgers had a higher winning percentage.

Mattingly helped lead their comeback from being 9-19 to start the campaign, and provided a spark following the firing of Rob Thomson. A record that good since coming in as the manager certainly made him well-deserving of the job.

Now, it will be interesting to see how long the plan will be for him to be the manager. Mattingly is not a young man anymore, and this likely isn’t a long-term solution for the Phillies. However, the guys clearly played hard for him to turn the season around, and he deserves the opportunity.