Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The 2026 season has been a wild one for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they started slow and fired manager Rob Thomson and have since been on a crazy run.

Philly is now seven games over .500 and in second place in the NL East, sitting comfortably in a wild card spot. Now, the Phils are looking to complete a sweep of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon, and they’re small favorites to make it happen.

Andrew Painter (6.43 ERA) is looking to turn his rough 2026 season around, though he has a tough matchup against former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara. After a strong start to 2026, Alcantara has cooled off as of late, raising his ERA to 4.25.

Can he bounce back on the road to salvage this series for the Fish?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on June 17.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Marlins -1.5 (+149)

Phillies +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Marlins: -108

Phillies: -112

Total

9 (Over -117/Under -103)

Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers

Miami: Sandy Alcantara (6-4, 4.25 ERA)

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter (1-7, 6.43 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC 10, Marlins.TV

Marlins record: 36-38

Phillies record: 40-33

Marlins vs. Phillies Best MLB Prop Bets

Phillies Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Harper to Hit a Home Run (+357)

Can Harper break out of a nasty slump on Wednesday? I shared in SI Betting’s best home run prop picks – Daily Dinger – why I like this matchup for the two-time league MVP:

Harper has been slumping as of late, hitting .200 with just three home runs over the last four weeks and .190 over the last two weeks.

So, there is some risk in taking him in this prop.

However, the Phillies star has 12 home runs and .277 batting average against right-handed pitching this season, and I think he may be a little undervalued against Miami’s Sandy Alcantara.

After a strong start to 2026, Alcantara has a 5.42 ERA over his last 12 starts, and he’s allowed 12 home runs in 15 outings. Eight of those homers have come in the right-hander’s last five starts.

Harper has fared pretty well against the former Cy Young award winner in his career, hitting .318 (14-for-44) with four doubles and three home runs. This could be the perfect matchup for the two-time league MVP to break out of his slump.

Marlins vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 10 runs in Game 2 of this series on Tuesday, and the Philly offense has been rolling recently, scoring 15 runs in the two games against Miami and seven or more runs in three of its last four matchups.

However, the Phils are just 3-10 when Painter is on the mound this season, and he ranks in the 24th percentile in expected ERA and 17th percentile in expected batting average against.

So, I wouldn't be shocked if he’s knocked around by the Marlins, especially since he’s allowed three or more runs in eight starts this season and four or more runs in three games in a row.

Alcantara hasn’t been much better as of late, posting a 5.42 ERA in his last 12 starts and a 5.40 ERA since May 1. The only problem is that Miami has won five of his eight outings since May 1, so I am not sold on the Phillies putting up enough runs to get the win.

Instead, I’ll take the OVER, which has hit in 57.8 percent of Miami’s games this season.

Pick: OVER 9 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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