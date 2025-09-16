Shohei Ohtani-Dodgers Storyline To Watch Down The Stretch
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in first place in the National League West despite all of the injuries that have piled up throughout the 2025 campaign.
Los Angeles has a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres at the top of the National League West with an 84-66 record. The Dodgers have more starpower than anyone in the league but they have lost significant pieces all year. Despite this, the Dodgers have still be able to get through and are among the top contenders in baseball. One of the biggest reasons for this is the brilliance of Shohei Ohtani.
It's tough to put into words how good Ohtani has been. Ohtani has played in 147 games so far for the Dodgers and is slashing .281/.395/.608 with 49 home runs, 93 RBIs, 19 stolen bases, 105 walks, 22 doubles, eight triples, and 135 runs scored. On top of this, he has a 3.75 ERA in 12 starts in 36 innings pitched.
The Los Angeles Dodgers should get some hardware
Over the final two weeks of the season, one storyline to follow for the Dodgers on top of the standings is whether or not Ohtani will be able to win his third straight Most Valuable Player Award. He won the NL MVP award last year in his first season with the Dodgers. He won the American League MVP the year before in his final year with the Los Angeles Angels in 2023.
Ohtani has three MVP awards already under his belt. Right now, his top competition in the National League is Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies. Schwarber is leading the NL with 53 home runs and 128 RBIs. The Phillies have had a better season overall than Los Angeles, which helps Schwarber's case. But, Ohtani has been so good and with the pitching numbers where they are, it's hard to believe anyone can top him right now.
Over the next two weeks, if Ohtani struggles and Schwarber approaches 60 homers, maybe that could change. But, it looks like Ohtani's award to lose.
