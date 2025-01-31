Nick Martinez Explains How Terry Francona Convinced Him to Return to Cincinnati Reds
Nick Martinez was the only free agent to accept a qualifying offer back in November, cashing in on a one-year, $21.05 million deal to remain with the Cincinnati Reds.
Martinez's decision went beyond the dollars and cents, though.
The 34-year-old right-handed pitcher went on MLB Network Radio's "Power Alley" on Thursday to discuss the season ahead, as well as his career year in 2024. Martinez also touched on what – and who – drew him back to Cincinnati over hitting the open market.
Martinez got his qualifying offer from the Reds right after Netflix had released "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox." The docuseries prominently featured Red Sox manager Terry Francona, who wound up taking over as the Reds skipper in October.
"When the Red Sox Netflix documentary came out, my wife and I were watching it," Martinez said. "I think as we were deciding to accept the qualifying offer or not, my wife just kept saying 'Man, we gotta play for this guy, he seems like a a great guy to play for.' So she's just as excited about it as I am."
Martinez previously mentioned that Francona had reached out to him directly about wanting him back upon taking the job in Cincinnati.
Francona won two World Series with the Red Sox, plus an American League pennant with the Cleveland Indians. Altogether, Francona has racked up 1,950 career wins, good for second-most among active managers.
Martinez may not have a clear spot in the rotation carved out – Cincinnati acquired Brady Singer in a trade with the Kansas City Reds, signed veteran Wade Miley and has top prospect Rhett Lowder waiting in the wings – but Francona is sure to find him a critical role to play in 2025.
Last season, Martinez went 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA, 1.026 WHIP and 4.0 WAR across 16 starts and 26 relief outings. He went 10-8 with a 3.45 ERA, 1.274 WHIP and 2.7 WAR as a member of the San Diego Padres between 2022 and 2023, drawing the start in just 19 of his 110 appearances.
Martinez, along with the rest of the Reds' pitchers and catchers, will report to Spring Training on Feb. 10.
