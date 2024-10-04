Fastball

Pittsburgh Pirates Ace Paul Skenes Gives Girlfriend Livvy Dunne an Awesome Baseball Birthday Gift

This is a heartwarming gift for the star's 22nd birthday.

Brady Farkas

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) is interviewed during the game broadcast against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at PNC Park on Sept 10.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) is interviewed during the game broadcast against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at PNC Park on Sept 10. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
On Thursday, LSU gymnast and pop culture superstar Livvy Dunne turned 22 years old. Her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates fireballer Paul, Skenes was up to the challenge in the gift department.

One of the things that Skenes got Dunne, who he's been dating since the two were both students at LSU, was a Topps Baseball card featuring her and their joint dog Roux.

You can see a picture of the card below:

The front side features a picture of Dunne and Roux, while the back side features Roux's critical stats like birthday, breed, weight and "favorite human," which was Liv, of course.

Dunne and Skenes are definitely one of the power couples in baseball right now. She appeared at several of Skenes's starts this season after he debuted back in early May. Now that she's headed into her graduate year on the LSU gymnastics team, it's highly likely that we see Skenes at her events as well.

Dunne is one of the most popular young cultural icons right now, having helped LSU win a national championship last year. She also has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and is on national television commercials for brands like Vuori.

As for Skenes, he just put together a historically dominant year in Pittsburgh. After debuting in May, he went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in 133.0 innings and will be one of the front runners for the National League Rookie of the Year award alongside Jackson Chourio (Brewers) and Jackson Merrill (Padres).

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

