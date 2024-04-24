Andrew McCutchen Does Something He's Never Done Before with Milestone Home Run
The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-1, on Tuesday night to take the first two games of the series from their National League Central rivals.
In the win, Andrew McCutchen made some personal history on multiple fronts.
Per @MLBStats on "X:"
This marks the first time in Andrew McCutchen's career he's hit a leadoff home run in consecutive games!
It's also his 100th career homer at PNC Park.
For a player as accomplished as McCutchen, to have never hit leadoff homers in consecutive games is surprising. The 37-year-old, who re-upped with Pittsburgh this offseason, is now hitting .233 for the year with three homers, seven RBI and a stolen base. His 300th career home run earlier this season was a great personal feat, and now having 100 homers at PNC Park is a nice accomplishment as well.
Between his two stints, McCutchen has spent 11 years with the Pirates, becoming one of the most beloved players in team history. He's a five-time All-Star (all with the Pirates), who won the National League MVP back in 2013.He also won a Gold Glove and was a four-time Silver Slugger with the Pirates the first time around.
In addition to Pittsburgh, he's played for the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Brewers.
The Pirates and Brewers will play each other again on Wednesday with the first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bryse Wilson (2-0, 3.29 ERA) pitches for Milwaukee while left-hander Josh Fleming gets the ball for Pittsburgh. He's 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.