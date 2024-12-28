Pittsburgh Pirates Legend Andrew McCutchen to Responds to Cam Newton's Comments on "X"
Speaking earlier this week, former NFL MVP Cam Newton generated some waves when he talked about his perception of baseball.
On his "4th and 1" show, Newton said that baseball is a "dying sport" that he thinks will be surpassed in popularity by the WNBA in 20 years.
Those comments generated plenty of reaction, including from former National League MVP Andrew McCutchen, who responded on social media:
He talks about baseball like a person who has never been around baseball talks about baseball.
First, let's acknowledge this. None of this is about the WNBA. That sport is surging in popularity, deservedly so, behind the momentum from Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others. What everyone here is frustrated about is Newton's slight of baseball.
Contrary to what Newton believes, baseball is not "dying." It's been tweaked in the last few years to become more appealing to fans and to get more action infused into the sport.
Baseball has actually been surging in growth, as evidenced by this post from fantasy guru Eric Cross:
Baseball, the sport that just had two $700M contacts in the last two offseasons, increased revenue, and the highest World Series ratings and live attendance in seven years in dying.
Okay Cam...
Newton is known to be opinionated and is generally well-liked as well for his easy-going nature, but he is off the mark here.
The No.1 pick in the 2011 NFL draft, the 35-year-old Newton spent 11 years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots. He led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2015 season and won the MVP that year.
McCutchen won the National League MVP in 2013. He just re-signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates this offseason.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.