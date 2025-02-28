Pittsburgh Pirates' Mitch Keller Continues Spotless Spring in Front of Newborn Son
BRADENTON, Fla. — Last season, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller had to get used to sharing a rotation with star rookies Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
This spring, there's an even fresher face in his life.
Keller's son, who was born over the offseason, was watching his dad from behind home plate Friday as the right-hander took the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays.
"It's cool, definitely brings a smile to my face," Keller said. "Yeah, I don't really have any other words to describe it, just pretty special moments."
As for how Keller performed with his new fan watching from the stands, he tossed 3.0 innings without giving up a run. He gave up just two hits and a walk while notching one strikeout.
Keller lasted 2.0 innings in his Grapefruit League debut against the Minnesota Twins back on Feb. 23, needing just 14 pitches to get through the outing. He worked so quickly, in fact, that he went to the bullpen to throw another 15 pitches after getting the hook.
It took Keller 38 pitches to record nine outs Friday, giving him far more in-game opportunities with Opening Day one month away.
"Good to have a lot more work out there," Keller said. "Just getting in different situations, working out of stuff – leadoff double in the third, I think it was – and then yeah, just finding a way to pitch out of it. Just puts you in those situations before the season happens."
Keller now boasts a perfect 0.00 ERA and a 1.200 WHIP through two spring training appearances.
Manager Derek Shelton was satisfied with Keller getting more reps, especially since it gave him a chance to work in his changeup.
"I think that's the thing about spring training, ... we need the process to work," Shelton said. "We need to be able to work on things, we need to be able to do things and I was happy he was able to mix it in a little bit more today."
The 28-year-old righty is 29-33 with a 4.13 ERA, 1.310 WHIP, 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 6.7 WAR since the start of the 2022 campaign. He was named an All-Star in 2023, then earned a five-year contract extension in February 2024.
The Pirates went on to win Friday, fending off the Rays 3-2. They will return to action Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles.
Related MLB Stories
- PEPIOT MAKES SPRING DEBUT: Now firmly established as a reliable member of the Rays' rotation, Ryan Pepiot is being treated like one in spring training. CLICK HERE
- WESTBROOK BREAKS OUT: A few days after joining the Rays, longtime minor league utility man Jamie Westbrook notched two hits and made some solid plays at second base. CLICK HERE
- CABALLERO FEELING GOOD: After José Caballero fouled a ball off his foot Thursday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said he is likely to return Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.