Fastball

Tampa Bay Rays Newcomer Jamie Westbrook Shows Out at Plate, Flashes on Defense

Jamie Westbrook may have only earned a non-roster invitation to the Tampa Bay Rays' spring training camp earlier this week, but the resilient utility man still managed to make an impact against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Jamie Westbrook (73) gestures as he rounds the bases on a three run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Jamie Westbrook (73) gestures as he rounds the bases on a three run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

BRADENTON, Fla. — Despite starting him at second base on Friday, manager Kevin Cash still isn't all too familiar with Jamie Westbrook.

The 29-year-old utility man signed a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. He subbed in against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, then saw more action two days later against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Westbrook, who was targeted by the Rays' scouting department, finished Friday's Grapefruit League contest 2-for-3 at the plate. He hit a leadoff double in the third and a single in the sixth, on top of making a difficult sliding play in the first and turning a double play in the sixth.

"A guy that, when we signed, I didn't know much about him," Cash said. "But our scouts that signed him said he's a guy that can swing the bat – looks comfortable with a bat in his hands."

Westbrook made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2024, more than a decade after the Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him straight out of high school. He wound up spending the better part of five seasons in Double-A before getting shots in Triple-A with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

"That's a long time to be able to kind of withstand that," Cash said. "Shows you something about the guy."

Across 1,212 minor league appearances, Westbrook is a .279 hitter with a .782 OPS, averaging 18 home runs, 32 doubles, 85 RBIs and seven stolen bases per 162 games.

Westbrook jumped right onto a team that opened camp with 74 players, and he did so later than he ever had in his long career. His defense already earned praise from starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot, though, who said the Rays' clubhouse atmosphere is set up to spark rapport quickly.

"The locker room's the locker room, you go around and hang out with everybody," said pitcher Ryan Pepiot. "There's a little circle of people talking? I'm gonna hop in there and hang out and shoot it up with guys and it's just fun."

It remains to be seen how long Westbrook will be a member of that group, considering the Rays will start reassigning players to their minor league camp in mid-March. After that, the team will have to lock down a 26-man Opening Day roster.

There don't seem to be any nerves in the dugout just yet, which manager Kevin Cash credited to the team's longstanding veterans.

"You can try to communicate as much as possible, keep them comfortable," Cash said. "I think we've got enough older players here that have probably helped along with where to be, what to do, what not to do, all that type of stuff."

The Rays lost 3-2 to the Pirates on Friday, despite Westbrook's best efforts. Their next contest is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday against the New York Mets.

Related MLB Stories

  • PEPIOT MAKES SPRING DEBUT: Now firmly established as a reliable member of the Rays' rotation, Ryan Pepiot is being treated like one in spring training. CLICK HERE
  • PUJOLS LANDS WBC GIG: Fresh off winning a Caribbean Series title, Albert Pujols will reportedly serve as the Dominican Republic's manager at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE
  • CABALLERO FEELING GOOD: After José Caballero fouled a ball off his foot Thursday, Rays manager Kevin Cash said he is likely to return Saturday. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News