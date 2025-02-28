Tampa Bay Rays' José Caballero Expected to Remain in Lineup Following Foot Injury
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays seem to have dodged an injury scare.
Infielder José Caballero left Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against the Detroit Tigers after fouling a ball off his left foot. The initial X-rays were negative, but Caballero wasn't completely out of the woods just yet.
Manager Kevin Cash told reporters that Caballero went through an encouraging workout Friday morning, and that he was feeling good.
"I talked to him, moving around much better," Cash said. "He was pretty adamant in wanting to play but let's see how he gets through the day."
While Caballero is not in the lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, Cash said he still has the infielder in his lineup for Saturday's game against the New York Mets
Caballero hit .227 with nine home runs, 44 RBI and a .630 OPS across 139 games last season. He split time pretty evenly between second base, third base and shortstop, but Cash said he could get some looks in the outfield if the team sustains any injuries in 2025.
For the moment, Caballero is the one who is banged up, but the 28-year-old utility man seems like he will avoid any notable absence.
Related MLB Stories
- MONTGOMERY BANGED UP: White Sox shortstop prospect Colson Montgomery, who was scratched due to back spasms on Thursday, is day-to-day. CLICK HERE
- CABALLERO LEAVES EARLY: José Caballero fouled a ball off his foot during Thursday's spring training game against the Detroit Tigers, leading to a bruise and an early exit. CLICK HERE
- ESTÉVEZ BANGED UP: Back tightness has kept Carlos Estévez out of spring training action thus far, but the Royals' new closer is likely to return to the mound before the regular season. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.