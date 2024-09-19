Popular Former Utility Player Charlie Culberson Announces Retirement
Former first-round draft pick Charlie Culberson officially announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday.
He put the post on Instagram, saying in part:
"The game of baseball has been a part of my life since I was a little kid. Growing up around the game allowed me to fall in love with this sport and say one day I was going to be a Major League Baseball player. This did not happen by mistake, but by the people that I had in my life to help me along the way.
Chasing this dream was a focus that I had, but a determined focus that had been instilled in me through hard work and learning from the good days and from tough days too. I had so many great coaches, teammates, friends, and family, that helped to fuel this drive and I desired to be the best that I could at playing baseball at the highest level...
Culberson spent parts of 11 years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers. A utility player, he suited up at third base, left field, shortstop, second base, first base, DH, right field and pitcher during his career.
He even tried to transition to pitcher at the end in order to keep his career going. He last appeared in a big-league game with the Braves in 2023.
He made the World Series as a member of the Dodgers in 2017. He was a .248 lifetime hitter and reports have indicated that he may be interested in broadcasting in the future.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.