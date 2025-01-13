Potential New Minnesota Twins Owners Reportedly Already Own Portion of Chicago White Sox
The Minnesota Twins are currently up for sale and we've heard that the sale could be completed as early as Opening Day. We've also learned that the sale will be full - and immediate - as in the Pohlad family will not maintain partial interest for some period of time.
We've also heard that the Ishbia Brothers are interested in buying the Twins. Mat Ishbia and his brother, Justin, own the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA, and certainly have the capital to invest in the organization.
However, the speculation got a little more complicated on Monday as Sportico reported that the Ishbia Brothers already own a small stake in the Chicago White Sox.
Billionaires Mat and Justin Ishbia quietly bought a small stake in the @WhiteSox in 2021. @MLB bylaws would force the brothers to sell their LP interest if they’re successful in their pursuit of the @Twins.
There's no word on how this will impact things with the Twins and their timeline. Will the Pohlad family wait for the brothers to sell their White Sox assets or will they turn to other options?
Furthermore, are there people rushing to buy the White Sox interest from the Ishbia's, given that they might also be for sale and are coming off the worst season in the Modern Era? (41-121).
Twins fans will undoubtedly be rooting for someone with deep pockets (like the Ishbia's) to buy the team from the Pohlad Family. The Twins are notoriously frugal and have been operating under a stricter-than-usual budget in each of the last two offseasons. Minnesota traded away stalwart Jorge Polanco last offseason while also letting Sonny Gray go in free agency. They are said to be trying to trade catcher Christian Vazquez this offseason in an effort to save money. There's been minimal talk of them adding to their roster in free agency.
