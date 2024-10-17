Former Toronto Blue Jays World Series Winner in Talks to Buy MLB Franchise
The biggest news of the day on Wednesday was that the Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers are now just two wins away from a return trip to the World Series.
However, the second biggest news of the day was that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is in discussion to sell the team. And who is in discussion to buy the the White Sox? A group led by former Toronto Blue Jays World Series champion pitcher Dave Stewart.
While most known for his work with the Oakland Athletics over a 16-year playing career, Stewart did spend the 1993 and 1994 seasons with the Blue Jays. In his two years in Toronto, he went 19-16 with a 5.09 ERA, striking out 207 hitters in 295.1 innings.
Stewart helped Toronto win the 1993 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, starting two games in that series. He was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA, however.
In total, Stewart was 168-129 in his career. He won three World Series championships and was a one-time All-Star. In his post-playing days, he's been a pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers, an agent and a front office member for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He's also been spear-heading a group that wants to bring a team to Nashville, Tenn. someday. There's no word on if he'd actually try to move the White Sox to Tennessee to fill that void.
The White Sox finished with the most losses (121) in modern baseball history this past season.
