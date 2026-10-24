Probable Starters in Critical World Series Game 2 for Rays

Game 2 of the World Series will be a big game for both the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays. The two teams will go with right-handers Logan Henderson and Drew Rasmussen for their starting pitchers.

Game 2 will take place at American Family Field, with the Brewers carrying a 1-0 lead after a 3-2 win in Game 1. First pitch on October 24 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Here are the main storylines for each starter heading into their World Series start.

Drew Rasmussen Faces Former Club With World Series Control On the Line

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) looks on from the dugout before game two of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays chose to give Rasmussen an extra day of rest before his next start, rather than the typical four days of rest. The right-hander's schedule was thrown off by a day due to a rainout that postponed Game 4 of the ALCS by a day.

The main storyline for Game 2 is that Rasmussen, a former Brewers draft pick and prospect, will take on his former team. Milwaukee traded the Rays ace in 2021 for shortstop Willy Adames that May. The trade will come to a head in this game, as the right-hander is in the final year of team control unless Tampa Bay exercises its 2027 club option on him.

Rasmussen has made three starts in the postseason. In all three, he's logged a quality start, and the Rays are 2-1. In total, he's allowed three runs in 19 innings with 23 strikeouts and three walks. Tampa Bay will look to even up the series with their ace on the mound.

Since he is starting Game 2 on the road, Rasmussen is the probable starter for Game 6 on the road. The Rays will have their ace available to make two starts away from Tropicana Field, should the series extend that far.

Logan Henderson Aims to Rebound from NLCS Game 2 Hiccup

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) walks to the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henderson's streak of starts allowing three runs or fewer was snapped in the NLCS. The right-hander surrendered four runs in four-plus innings in the Brewers' 7-4 win in Game 2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was his own worst enemy against the Dodgers. Henderson committed two errors, causing two unearned runs to score and an early exit. The 24-year-old has otherwise been a reliable arm for the Brewers this season.

In the postseason, Henderson has allowed six runs (three earned) in nine innings. He'll go 12 days between starts, like the rest of the Brewers rotation. The question will be if the extra rest is helpful or if the long layoff creates a routine disruption.

Milwaukee typically wins Henderson's starts. They're 16-4 when the right-hander takes the mound in 2026, including postseason. Most of that is due to his ability to limit the opposition's ability to score. If he can continue that streak, the Brewers should be in good position to win Game 2.