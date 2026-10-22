How the Brewers and Rays Built Their World Series Rosters

In an era in which as many as 11 MLB teams have payrolls in excess of $200 million, the two clubs that reached the World Series managed to run the gauntlet with some of the league’s smallest payrolls. The Brewers’ $146 million payroll ranks 19th league-wide, while the Rays are all the way down at No. 28, paying their roster just north of $96 million collectively.

Assembling a roster formidable enough to compete with, and even outmatch, the highest payrolls in MLB while not spending a fortune themselves, isn’t an easy task. It requires impressive roster construction to build a lineup capable of consistent offensive output and a pitching staff strong enough to silence some of the best hitters in the game. Both of these teams have outstanding young talent which they can confidently deploy in a big spot, and that’s been one of the key difference makers behind their respective runs to the Fall Classic.

But how have they strung these rosters together? We’re going to look at both squads and detail how those players came to be in Milwaukee and Tampa, respectively.

Brewers

Position players

William Contreras: Acquired via a three-way trade with the Braves and Athletics in 2023.

Jake Bauers: Acquired via a trade from the Yankees after 2023 season, later re-signed on minor-league deal.

Brice Turang: Drafted in the first round (No. 21) of the 2018 MLB draft out of Santiago High School in Corona, California.

David Hamilton: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Red Sox in 2026.

Cooper Pratt: Drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB draft out of Magnolia Heights High School in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Jackson Chourio: Signed as an international amateur free agent in 2021 out of Venezuela.

Garrett Mitchell: Drafted in the first round (No. 20) of the 2020 MLB draft out of the University of California.

Sal Frelick: Drafted in the first round (No. 15) of the 2021 MLB draft out of Boston College.

Christian Yelich: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Marlins in 2018.

Joey Ortiz: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Orioles in 2024.

Luis Lara: Signed as an international amateur free agent in 2022 from Venezuela.

Andrew Vaughn: Acquired in a midseason trade from the White Sox in 2025.

Gary Sanchez: Signed in free agency ahead of the 2026 season.

First baseman Andrew Vaughn is one of 15 players on the Brewers’ World Series roster acquired by trade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitchers

Jacob Misiorowski: Drafted in the second-round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Crowder College.

Logan Henderson: Drafted in the fourth-round of the 2021 MLB draft out of McLennan Community College.

Shane Drohan: Acquired in a trade with the Red Sox in February of 2026.

Dustin May: Acquired at the 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Cardinals.

Kyle Harrison: Acquired in a trade from the Red Sox in February of 2026.

Robert Gasser: Acquired in a trade deadline deal from the Padres in 2022.

Trevor Megill: Acquired in a trade with the Twins in April of 2023.

Abner Uribe: Signed as an international amateur free agent in 2018 out of the Dominican Republic.

Aaron Ashby: Drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB draft out of Crowder College.

DL Hall: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Orioles in 2024.

Chad Patrick: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Athletics in 2023.

JoJo Romero: Acquired at the 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Cardinals.

Antonio Senzatela: Acquired at the 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Rockies.

Of Milwaukee’s 26-man roster for the World Series, 15 players were acquired via trade. Seven were drafted by the organization, three were signed as international amateur free agents, and just one was signed in MLB free agency.

How the Brewers assembled their 26-man World Series roster | Sports Illustrated

Brewers’ World Series Roster Acquired by Trade Drafted by Team Signed as International FA Signed in MLB Free Agency 26 15 7 3 1

Rays

Position players

Liam Hicks: Acquired at the 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Marlins.

Nick Fortes: Acquired at the 2025 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Marlins

Jonathan Aranda: Signed as an international amateur free agent in 2015 out of Mexico.

Richie Palacios: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Cardinals in 2024.

Taylor Walls: Drafted in the third round of the 2017 MLB draft out of Florida State.

Junior Caminero: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Guardians in 2021.

Ben Williamson: Acquired in a three-team offseason trade from the Mariners in 2026.

Jorge Mateo: Signed as a free agent in August of 2026 after being released by the Braves.

Chandler Simpson: Drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Georgia Tech.

Cedric Mullins: Signed in free agency in December of 2025.

Victor Mesa Jr.: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Marlins in 2026.

Jonny DeLuca: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Dodgers in 2023.

Ryan Vilade: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Reds in 2025.

Yandy Díaz: Acquired as part of a three-team trade from the Guardians in 2018.

Ian Seymour is one of just three players on the Rays’ World Series roster that was originally drafted by them. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitchers

Drew Rasmussen: Acquired in a midseason trade from the Brewers in 2021.

Freddy Peralta: Acquired at the 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Mets.

Nick Martinez: Signed in free agency in February of 2026.

Griffin Jax: Acquired at the 2025 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Twins.

Ian Seymour: Drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB draft out of Virginia Tech.

Bryan Baker: Acquired in a midseason trade in 2025 from the Orioles.

Tyler Wells: Acquired at 2026 MLB trade deadline in a deal with the Orioles.

Kevin Kelly: Acquired in an offseason trade from the Rockies in 2022.

Cam Booser: Signed in free agency to a minor-league contract in January of 2026.

Brody Hopkins: Acquired in a midseason trade from the Mariners in 2024.

Cole Sulser: Acquired in a midseason trade from the Mets in 2024.

Steven Matz: Signed in free agency in December of 2025.

As for the Rays, 17 players from their 26-man roster were trade acquisitions, while just three were selected by the franchise in the MLB draft. Five were signed out of free agency, and one was signed as an international amateur free agent.

How the Rays assembled their 26-man World Series roster | Sports Illustrated