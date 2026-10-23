The 2026 Fall Classic is finally here, and it has all the ingredients to be just that: a classic matchup. The Brewers and Rays are both looking for their first World Series title, they’re both the No. 1 seeds of their respective leagues and they both play an entertaining brand of baseball that frequently puts the ball in play and leads to highlight-worthy feats of athleticism.

We’ve made World Series picks before every round of the postseason, so why stop now? In addition to forecasting the series result, we’ve highlighted potential x-factors for both teams, picked a series MVP and threw in another bold prediction for fun.

1. What's the biggest x-factor for the Brewers to win?

Tom Verducci: Innings from Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson. The Brewers’ No. 1 and 2 starters have not taken the ball past the fifth inning this postseason. The bullpen has been terrific behind them. But this looks like a seven-game series, not the four games Milwaukee saw in the NLDS and NLCS. Saving some of the load and exposure of the bullpen will be key.

Ryan Phillips: Their bullpen. Milwaukee’s starters haven’t gone deep in the postseason, so its relievers have had to pick up the slack. And there has been a lot of slack. Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe, JoJo Romero and Trevor Megill have shut down opponents and been key to the Brewers’ success. They’ll have to do it again to win the series.

Karl Rasmussen: Getting quality starts out of their rotation. Despite sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS, Milwaukee didn’t have a single starter throw more than five innings. In a series that should go longer than four games, they’ll want to keep their starters out there a bit longer to preserve their bullpen, which has already seen plenty of action in October.

Nick Selbe: The Brewers have leaned on their bullpen so heavily throughout the postseason, and because they've made quick work of both their opponents so far, it's been a winning strategy. But if this series is a longer one (and I have a feeling it will be), then Pat Murphy is going to need to get more out of his starting pitchers. So I'll go with the group of Logan Henderson, Dustin May and Robert Gasser as the biggest difference-makers for Milwaukee.

2. What's the biggest x-factor for the Rays to win?

TV: Foul balls. The Rays have the best contact team in baseball. Misiorowski can get frustrated when he can’t get the swing and miss for strike three. You’re not going to slug against the Brewers, not with their extreme velocity and power sinkers. So Tampa Bay needs to just wear down the Milwaukee pitchers (especially the starters) and put the ball in play.

RP: Junior Caminero. He’s one of the few players in baseball who can change an entire series with one swing. He's been a bit quiet in the playoffs and is striking out a lot, but he hit a key home run in Game 6 of the ALCS, and that could get him back on track.

KR: The Rays’ big three on offense. The trio of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz struggled in the early part of the ALCS, which saw Tampa Bay fall down 2–1 to the Guardians. Those three stars caught fire in the later stages of the series and helped propel the Rays to three straight wins and a World Series berth. How effective they are at the plate will be pivotal.

NS: The Rays have reached this point without getting much offense. Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero have largely done their part, but everybody else is lagging behind. I'll go with the rookie Victor Mesa Jr. as the pick here, as he was hot during the second half but has been quiet so far in October.

Yandy Diaz put the cherry on top of Tampa Bay’s ALCS victory with an eighth-inning home run in Game 6. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Who do you think will be named World Series MVP?

TV: Jackson Chourio. He’s hitting .171 this postseason and he’s vulnerable to chase. But he has a knack for big hits and, along with Christian Yelich, is Milwaukee’s best slugger against off-speed—that’s key against the Rays’ change-up heavy staff.

RP: William Contreras. He has been the best hitter in the postseason and has delivered consistently for the Brewers in big situations. I’ve got Milwaukee winning it, so he’s my pick.

KR: Jake Bauers will win World Series MVP. Bauers has been a rock for the Brewers in the postseason, playing a key role in chasing Dodgers starters during the NLCS, thanks to his unparalleled patience in the batter’s box. I’m expecting another big series from Bauers, who will frequently get on base and disrupt the flow of Tampa Bay’s pitchers.

NS: Garrett Mitchell is my choice here. He's shown that he can make an impact on both sides of the ball, and though he only managed two hits in the NLCS, both were game-changing home runs in the late innings.

4. Give a bold prediction for the series.

TV: Christian Yelich will have a moment, such as a walk-off hit. His exit velocity this postseason (91.9) is way up from the regular season (88.9). He’s waited longer for a World Series than all but four active players. And he’s a .542 slugger against off-speed.

RP: It only goes five games. The Brewers are on an absolute tear right now. They quickly sliced through the Dodgers and are well rested. If they can get to the Rays’ starting pitchers the way they have other teams’ all postseason, this one won’t be close.

KR: Jacob Misiorowski will have 20-plus strikeouts across two starts in the World Series. The Miz hasn’t gotten deep into any of his starts thus far in the postseason, logging a total of 8 1/3 innings pitched in two appearances. I think he’ll be more efficient on the mound against the Rays and record 10 or more strikeouts in each of his starts, while pitching through the sixth inning in each one.

NS: We'll see at least two blown saves in the eighth inning or later. Both of these teams, particularly Milwaukee, have stellar bullpens that have been excellent during the postseason. But the hitters in this series all take great at-bats, and I'm envisioning at least two occasions where one side turns a late deficit into a lead change. Runs will be difficult to come by, but this is a new kind of pressure as each side chases its first championship.

5. What's your winner prediction?

TV: Brewers in seven. The Brewers and Rays are 1–2 in some order in batting average, opposite-field hitting, bunt hits and singles. It’s the second World Series matchup in 112 years in which both teams stole at least 162 bases (1976, Reds and Yankees). The return of analog baseball means close, low-scoring games. Milwaukee has Game 7 at home, where it is 23–5 since Aug. 4.

RP: Brewers in five. They’ve been baseball’s best team all season. That’s not changing now.

KR: Brewers in six. Both teams have great starting rotations and excellent bullpens, but I think Milwaukee has the edge offensively. There are fewer weak spots in the Brewers’ lineup, and I think getting production out of the bottom of the batting order will be critical in this tight matchup. Give me the Brewers to steal a road game in Tampa and take care of business at home to close out the series in six games.

NS: Brewers in seven. I have this as a thrillingly tight matchup, but the difference is that I feel more confident in the Brewers' lineup than the Rays'. I doubt we'll see many high-scoring games here, but I believe in most areas, the slight advantage goes Milwaukee's way.