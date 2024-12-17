Projecting Baltimore Orioles Starting Rotation After Signing Tomoyuki Sugano
The Baltimore Orioles came to a one-year agreement with longtime Japanese ace Tomoyuki Sugano on Monday night. It's a $13 million deal for Sugano, who spent 12 years in the NPB.
Now 35 years old, Sugano comes over as one of the most accomplished pitchers in NPB history. He has a 2.43 ERA in more than 1,800 innings. Sugano had been pitching for the Yomiuri GIants. Ironically enough, former New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka just signed there to take his place.
Sugano figures to instantly slot into the starting rotation for the Orioles, who finished second in the American League East this past season. He could very well take the place of Corbin Burnes, who has long been predicted to sign elsewhere in free agency.
With Sugano in the fold, here's how the rotation could line up in 2025 for manager Brandon Hyde.
1) Grayson Rodriguez
2) Kyle Bradish
3) Zach Eflin
4) Dean Kremer
5) Tomoyuki Sugano
Rodriguez is the headliner of the group as the former top prospect. Just 25 years old, he went 13-4 this season before shutting it down with injury. He's a former first round pick as well. Bradish was injured much of 2024 but went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA in 2023 as the Orioles won the division. Eflin was acquired in a trade deadline deal this past year from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Orioles should continue to have intense competition in the East, as the Yankees won the American League pennant and the Red Sox just added Garrett Crochet.
