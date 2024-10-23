Prominent MLB Insider Discusses Just How Insane Juan Soto's Next Contract Will Be
Once the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers ends, the offseason can officially start. Teams will have five days to issue qualifying offers to players and then free agent negotiations and trades can start up again.
As the offseason gets going, the biggest question will be about how much money will outfielder Juan Soto get in free agency? And who exactly is going to pay the freight?
The 25-year-old Soto is a generational talent who has already won a World Series (2019), won a batting title and been a multi-time All-Star. He hit 41 homers and drove in 109 runs this season for the Yankees and he's helped lead them to their first World Series appearance since 2009. He's likely to finish in the top three of MVP voting in the American League as well.
Speaking Wednesday on the "Foul Territory" show, Insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said he thinks Soto is ticketed for a contract worth at least $50 million per year.
Given how young Soto is, it's plausible that teams want to sign him for 12 or 13 years. If that is the case, a $50 million per year deal would mean the overall deal could be $600 million or more. If the deal is 10 years, it would be at least $500 million in total.
It seems as if there are only three real contenders for Soto at this point: The Yankees, the New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants.
The Mets - and Steve Cohen's wallet - appear to be the leaders in the clubhouse according to multiple media personnel around the game.
While the money will be huge, Soto will focus on trying to win another World Series for now. Game 1 is Friday night at 8:08 p.m. ET.
