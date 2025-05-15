Raccoon Explores Citi Field During New York Mets' Game Against Pittsburgh Pirates
The New York Mets were unable to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night, so an unwelcome guest came to Citi Field to pick up the scraps.
At the start of the seventh inning, the SNY broadcast showed footage of a raccoon making its way around the stands out in center field. Most fans sitting in the section seemed unaware of the visitor, as noted by the TV crew.
Longtime color commentator Ron Darling took the opportunity to admit he was afraid of raccoons, all while ominous music played over the supercut.
The Mets trailed the Pirates 4-0 at the time, and that's where the score would stay. New York dropped to 28-16 as a result of the loss, but that is still good for first place in the NL East.
With the Mets slated to visit Yankee Stadium this coming weekend, the staff at Citi Field will have a chance to do a full sweep of the stands in search of any additional intruders.
