Rafael Devers Continues to Make History For Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are looking to make their fifth postseason in the last 10 years and have had some crucial American League series against the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners over te last week.
In Game 2 of their series against the Mariners on Tuesday — the Red Sox's star third baseman Rafael Devers continued to move his way up a very specific category of MLB history.
Devers hit a double and a home run in Boston's 10-6 loss against Seattle. That was his 453rd extra base hit of his career — which is tied for fourth in MLB history from primary third baseman 27 years old or younger, according to a tweet from TSN Statscentre.
First place is Eddie Matthews (522), second is 2024 Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre (465) and third is Ron Santo (457). Devers is tied with San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado for fourth.
Devers has until his birthday on Oct. 24 to move up that specific category.
Devers, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .301 this season with 24 doubles, 24 home runs and five triples — totaling 53 extra-base hits through 106 games.
If Devers were to keep his current pace — he'd end the season with 37 home runs, 37 doubles and 8 triples. That would give him 82 multi-base hits this season — 15 more than he had last year — and move him to second-place on the list with 482 extra-base hits. It would also be second most home runs, tied for the most doubles and the most triples Devers would have in a single season in his career.
The Red Sox are two games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Devers' continued production will likely be a catalyst for Boston's playoff aspirations.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.