Rafael Devers Continues to Make History For Boston Red Sox

Most career extra base hits by a (primary) 3rd baseman by age 27 or younger:

522- Eddie Mathews

465- Adrian Beltre

457- Ron Santo

453- @RedSox Rafael Devers (Via recording a double and home run in tonight's 10-6 loss vs SEA)

453- Manny Machado

443- David Wright

438- Nolan Arenado