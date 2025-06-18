Rafael Devers Produces In Debut With San Francisco Giants
Going from one coast to the other is a major change of scenery for Rafael Devers, but he still swung the same productive bat with his new team.
Devers, the headliner in one of MLB's biggest trades in recent years, made his debut with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. After striking out in his first at-bat, Devers gave the Giants a one-run lead in the third with a double to the right center field gap.
He tried to get a rally going in the ninth as the Giants trailed by a run, singling to left center and advancing a runner to second. But San Francisco couldn't bring the runners home, and ultimately lost 3-2 in Devers' team debut.
Despite the loss, Giants fans have to be excited about their new slugger. Devers finished the night 2-for-5 with an RBI double, a single, two strikeouts and a ground out. For the season, he's slashing .274/.401/.505 with 15 home runs, 59 RBIs, 56 walks and 78 strikeouts.
Batting third, he served as the team's designated hitter Tuesday, but said before the game he's open to playing "wherever they want me to play."
The Boston Red Sox traded the three-time All-Star and 2018 World Series champion on Sunday for a package including pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison and Jose Bello, plus outfield prospect James Tibbs III.
