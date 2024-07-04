'Really Cool': Orioles' Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson Picked as All-Star Starters
SEATTLE — it was just five years ago this week that the Baltimore Orioles selected catacher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson with their first two picks in the 2019 MLB Draft. Now they're off to the All-Star Game together.
The dynamic duo.
Major League Baseball announced the starters for the July 17 game in Arlington, Texas and the pair of young stars are thrilled to be going together. They've been exceptional in leading Baltimore to 54 wins aready. Henderson is hitting .288 with 26 homers and 58 RBIs and will play in his first All-Star Game. Rutschman, who was selected as a reserve a year ago, is hitting .291 with 15 homers and 55 RBIs.
“I saw (Henderson) in the weight room and we were able to dap each other out and have a little moment,'' Rutschman said Wednesday in the dugout prior to the Orioles' game with the Seattle Mariners. "It’s really cool to see him going. Obviously, he deserves it and it’s not really surprise or anything that he’s going. Just to see how far he’s come is pretty impressive.''
The pair has grown up — and grown up quickly — in the Orioles organization, both reaching the big leagues in 2022. Rutschman was first, debuting on May 21 in Baltimore against the Tampa Bay Rays. He was 1-for-3 that night with a triple. Henderson's first game was at Cleveland on Aug. 31, 2022, where he had two hits and a home run.
They've been together from the beginning.
“We were roommates down in Florida (after being drafted),'' Rutschman said. "He was my first roommate in pro ball. We watched a lot of Bohemian Rhapsody in the hotel room, and it just kind of blossomed from there.
“I think when you see the work that Gunnar puts in, it’s no surprise where he is now. To see where it all started to now is kind of a cool memory. I’m so proud of him and the work that he’s done.’’
This is the first time the Orioles have had two starters in the All-Star Game since Adam Jones and Nelson Cruz in 2014. Rutschman, who's from Portland, Ore., was able to share the news with his parents, who are in town for the series.
“I think it’s pretty cool (that the announcement came while in Seattle) because I’ll get to see my family today and tell them and celebrate that with them,'' Rutschman said. "It’s fortunate that they’re here and being able to share this with them.
“Their the best sort of parents, supportive, loving and it’s really exciting to bring them good news.’’
The All-Star starters were announced on Wednesday. Other AL starters are New York's Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the outfield along with Cleveland's Steven Kwan. Joining Henderson in the infield are Cleveland's Jose Ramirez at third base, Houston's Jose Altuve at second and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrrero Jr. at first.
The rest of the All-Stars will be announced on Sunday. There could be several other Orioles going, like pitcher Corbin Burns, Jordan Westburg, Anthony Santander and more.
“I hope we have a ton of guys,'' Rutschman said. "I’d love to be able to experience all of that with them and have a nice little crew in the dugout and just kind of all go through it together. Everyone on this team is super close and so everyone’s just rooting each other on.’’
