Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde: 'Anthony Santander Belongs in All-Star Game, Home Run Derby'
SEATTLE — No one had a better view of Anthony Santander's huge month of June than Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde, and he's sure of one thing. Well, two, actually.
Hyde believes that Santander, the Orioles outfielder who hit 13 home runs in June and has 22 on the season, belongs in the All-Star Game in Texas in two weeks. And it's obvious, Hyde said, that Santander also should join teammate Gunnar Henderson in the Home Run Derby as well during the All-Star festivities.
"I'd love to see him in the game, can we advocate for that? I'd love to see him in Texas,'' Hyde said before Tuesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners. "Derby, Game, both. That was one of the best months I've ever seen, what he just did. The way he played defense, what he's done with the bat. He's got huge power, so the Derby would be right up his alley. He's played like an All-Star all season.''
Henderson, who has 26 homers, committed to the Home Run Derby on Sunday. It's on Monday night, July 15, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The field will be announced later this week.
The Orioles lead all of baseball in home runs, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them represented by more than one slugger. The Orioles hit 60 homers in June, and have 139 on the season heading into Tuesday's action. The New York Yankees are second with 123. Only four teams have more than 100 on the season. The Los Angeles Dodgers (113) and New York Mets (104) are the others.
