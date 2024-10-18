Rock & Roll Hall of Famer to Hold Concert at Rogers Centre; First Toronto Show in 10 Years
After finishing in last place in the American League East this past season, Toronto Blue Jays fans are already looking forward to the 2025 season.
However, just before Opening Day next year, fans have something else to look forward to at Rogers Centre: A Billy Joel concert.
That's right. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be performing at Rogers Centre on March 15, and it will be his first concert in Toronto in the last decade.
The Blue Jays put out a post on "X," indicating that tickets go on sale on October 25, which is next Friday.
In addition to Joel, Rogers Centre will also host a series of Taylor Swift shows in November of 2024 and Metallica in April of 2025. While everyone would certainly rather see more baseball at Rogers Centre, you can't beat this offseason lineup.
Joel was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 1999.
From Joel's website:
Billy Joel has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations since signing his first solo recording contract in 1972. In 1990, he was presented with a Grammy Legend Award. Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992, Joel was presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor, in 2001. In 1999 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and has received the Recording Industry Association of America Diamond Award, presented for albums that have sold over 10 million copies.
The Blue Jays first game at Rogers Centre next season will be on March 27 against the Baltimore Orioles.
Full playoff schedule in real time
- BASEBALL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE: The baseball postseason is in high gear now, two games into the AL and NL championship series. Here is the latest on the schedule, with dates, game times, TV information and pitching matchups. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.