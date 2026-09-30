Ronald Acuna Jr. Makes Braves History with Stolen Base Feat

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from a trip to the National League Division Series and a date with the back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. They fell into an early 1-0 hole against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL wild card series, but that didn't stop star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. from doing something special that has only been done twice in Braves history.

With the Braves down 1-0, Acuna stole two bases in the bottom of the first inning and ultimately scoring the team's first run on Matt Olson's RBI single to tie the game up. According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, Acuna has joined two Braves legends on an all-exclusive list.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is the third player in Braves history with two SB in a postseason inning, joining:



2005 NLDS G4 Rafael Furcal, 11th inning

1991 NLCS G2 Ron Gant, 3rd



7th in postseason history with 2 SB in the first inning of a game (2024 Trea Turner last, NLDS G2) https://t.co/p5UaXELyGR — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 30, 2026

Ronald Acuna Jr. makes Braves history

Sep 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on deck before playing against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acuna has also become the seventh player in postseason history with two stolen bases in the first inning of a game. That was last done by Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against the New York Mets.

But it still has been a very long time since a member of the Braves accomplished this feat. Rafael Furcal was last with the Braves in 2005, so it has been over two decades since a Braves player has pulled this off.

Acuna is a former MVP, NL Rookie of the Year, three-time Silver Slugger and five-time All-Star. He is signed through this season and has club options for 2027 and 2028.

During the regular season, the 28-year-old outfielder hit .255/.345/.451 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, 21 stolen bases and a .796 OPS. Injuries limited him to 107 games, but he has started the postseason off with a bang and is a big reason why the Braves are now pointed towards the NLDS.

But along with his power and solid defense has come some elite speed and baserunning, and he put that on full display in Game 2 as the Braves punched back from an early deficit against the Phillies and put themselves in position to potentially advance to the next round.

The postseason is always full of historic moments, and Acuna created one of his own with his speed on the basepaths. It will be interesting to see if the Braves can ultimately take Game 2 and effectively end the Phillies' season. A win advances them to the next round.

The game is currently tied at one apiece in the fourth inning.