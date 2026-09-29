Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for NL Wild Card Game 1

It’s an NL East matchup in the NL Wild Card Series with the Atlanta Braves hosting the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies backed into the playoffs, emptying their bullpen and rotation to win Game 162 after scoring three runs during their four-game losing streak.

The Braves had their division crown secured and let up a bit, dropping four of their final six contests to the Reds and Marlins.

Atlanta won nine of 13 meetings against the Phillies this season, including two of three at home in their final regular-season series.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-135)

Braves -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline

Phillies +168

Braves -205

Total

6.5 (Over -122/Under +101)

Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (14-5, 2.86 ERA)

Braves: Chris Sale (14-9, 2.16 ERA)

Jesus Luzardo went on the injured list after throwing a two-hit, 12-strikeout complete-game shutout against the Braves on Sept. 7. He returned in Game 162, needing just four pitches for a scoreless inning against the Rays. The Phillies are hoping to get a few innings out of the southpaw.

Chris Sale allowed one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings in his final start of the season. He allowed six runs in 26 innings against the Phillies this season, most recently yielding three runs in seven innings on Sept. 11.

Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Phillies record: 84-78

Braves record: 81-81

Phillies vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (+101)

Chris Sale reached the 200-strikeout mark in his final start of the season, totaling 162.2 innings in his age-37 season. That included 29 punchouts in 26 innings against the Phillies.

It’s an afternoon start in Atlanta, so the shadows could make things even tougher for Phillies hitters. Sale had a 12.0 K/9 in 46.2 innings in day games this season and a 10.7 K/9 in 116 night innings.

Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

All signs point to the Braves winning this game, but this is way too high of a price at -205. In fact, it’s a bit disrespectful to the Phillies to have them as +168 underdogs.

Luzardo should be able to give the Phillies at least two or three innings, and Andrew Painter will be available out of the bullpen behind him. Painter had a 3.65 ERA in 61.2 innings since being recalled in late July.

The Phillies don’t have Luis Arraez for this series, and quite possibly beyond if Philadelphia gets that far. Still, they have the power to hit a home run or two and steal a low-scoring game in Atlanta.

Pick: Phillies +168

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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