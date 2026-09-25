MLB's Most Popular 2026 Jerseys: Shohei Ohtani Tops, Pete Crow-Armstrong Not Top 2

The 2026 Major League Baseball regular season is about to come to an end and the biggest talking point around baseball right now is the upcoming postseason. But let's take a quick break from the playoffs for a second. We'll have weeks to discuss.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced its most popular jerseys of the 2026 season and it was an intriguing list, but also not shocking at the same time. Unsurprisingly, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers finished atop the list and became the first player since sales tracking started in 2010 to finish in first place in four straight seasons, per the league. After Ohtani, came Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, despite missing a chunk of the season.

Here's the entire top 10:

No. 10: Juan Soto — New York Mets

Sep 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) leads off from first base during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Soto is a generational talent and somehow is still just 27 years old. Soto has dealt with injuries in his second year with the Mets, but he has been great when he has been on the field. Soto has played in 108 games and is slashing .274/.393/.522 with 27 homers and 68.

No. 9: Yoshinobu Yamamoto — Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yamamoto is the reigning World Series Most Valuable Player and he has been excellent once again. Yamamoto has a 2.53 ERA in 28 starts to go along with a 182-to-42 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 185 innings pitched.

No. 8: Mookie Betts — Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another Dodger. Betts started the season off on a negative note, but has turned things around. Now, he's slashing .261/.329/.455 with 22 homers and 68 RBIs in his 13th season in the big leagues.

No. 7: Bryce Harper — Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 16, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) calls for time during an at-bat against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-time MVP is now 33 years old, but he can still play with the best of them. Harper is having a very solid year for the Phillies and is slashing .270/.381/.486 with 28 homers and 86 RBIs in a league-leading 159 games. He's been available and has thrived in the middle of Philadelphia's order.

No. 6: Freddie Freeman — Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 22, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after RBI single during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeman is in his 17th big league season and he's still batting near .300 at .292 and fans clearly still love him. He earned his sixth straight All-Star nod and continues to land on these lists each year.

No. 5: Fernando Tatis Jr. — San Diego Padres

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tatis couldn't hit the ball out of the ballpark to begin the season, but he completely turned his season around. He's the best player on the hottest team in the league.

No. 4: Ronald Acuna Jr. — Atlanta Braves

Sep 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) on deck before playing against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another former MVP popping up on the list, which shouldn't shock anyone. Somehow, Acuna is still just 28 years old and he's been healthy, for the most part, for Atlanta.

No. 3: Pete Crow-Armstrong — Chicago Cubs

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs into home plate to score against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, it's a bit surprising that Crow-Armstrong isn't a little higher on this list. He's likely going to win the NL MVP Award and has been electric all season. Plus, he plays for one of the more popular franchises in baseball in the Cubs.

No. 2: Aaron Judge — New York Yankees

Sep 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It hasn't been Judge's year. He's missed a lot of time, but he's still Judge.

No. 1: Shohei Ohtani — Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) bats against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is obvious. Ohtani is inevitable.