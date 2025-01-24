Atlanta Braves Get Great Injury News on Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr.
The Atlanta Braves were destroyed by injuries in 2024. Though Atlanta still made the playoffs, their World Series chances were hampered as Spencer Strider was out nearly the entire season with elbow surgery and Ronald Acuna Jr. played just 49 games before tearing his ACL.
Furthermore, the team lost Reynaldo Lopez, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley for various lengths of time as well. Chris Sale, the National League Cy Yougn winner, was unable to pitch in the playoffs.
However, with spring training set to begin in less than three weeks, the Braves have gotten some good news on the injury front.
First, with regards to Strider, the following comes from Grant McAuley:
Spencer Strider is up to four bullpen sessions. #Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos said they expect for Strider to have a normal Spring Training, barring any setbacks, but they won't rush him back. He will not be on the Opening Day roster, as discussed previously.
Coming back from Tommy John, Strider could be on an innings limit, so it makes sense to ease him into the season.
An All-Star in 2023, Strider is 32-10 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA. One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he's fanned 495 batters in 329.2 innings.
As for Acuna Jr., a video surfaced of him on Thursday that shows him running hard in the outfield.
There is no word yet on his status for the start of the season, but it would make sense if he also missed time at the beginning of the year.
The National League MVP in 2023, Acuna Jr. hit just .250 in his 49 games last year. He had only four homers and 15 RBI.
The 2023 season was one of the best seasons we've ever seen though, as Acuna Jr. hit 41 homers, drove in 106 runs and stole 73 bases.
