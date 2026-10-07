Ronald Acuna Jr.’s Playoff Numbers Reveal Truly Bizarre Trend

The Atlanta Braves' backs are up against the wall in the National League Division Series, to say the least.

After losing Game 3 on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-1, Atlanta is one loss away from its season coming to an end at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is the time of the year in which you need your stars to step up and get it done when the lights are at their brightest. For the Braves, that is Ronald Acuna Jr. If they want to advance, they're going to need him to break what is one of the most surprising streaks you're going to see across Major League Baseball right now. Shockingly, Acuna hasn't recorded an RBI in a playoff game since back in 2020.

Since then, Acuna has played in 14 games and has slashed .200/.333/.240 with a .573 OPS, five stolen bases, two doubles and nine runs scored. Injuries have derailed Acuna's career at points, but this is also the guy that won the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player Award. Acuna is a superstar and the Braves need him now more than ever.

What A Surprising Stat

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The National League Division Series will continue on Wednesday night with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Truist Park. If the Dodgers win, they will advance to the National League Championship Series and face the Milwaukee Brewers or the San Diego Padres. If the Braves win on Wednesday, then the series will continue with a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

This wild stat from Acuna shows just how unforgiving baseball can be at times. It doesn't matter if you're the best player in the league, or the worst. Things change in the playoffs and get much tougher. In 2023, Acuna won the MVP award and then played in just four games in the playoffs that year and slashed .143/.294/.214.

No one would deny the fact that Acuna is a better player overall than Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez. But in the playoffs, Hernandez has been the better player since 2020. The 35-year-old has played in 47 playoff games dating back to the 2021 playoffs and has slashed .313/.349/.534 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. Now, of course, he's played in way more games than Acuna, but this just goes to show how weird — and fun — the MLB playoffs can be.

The NLDS will continue on Wednesday night and the Braves ned Acuna to get hot.