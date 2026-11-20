At first glance, the White Sox sending starting pitchers Davis Martin and Luis Castillo to the Rockies on Thursday for a pair of unheralded prospects may appear bizarre and even scornworthy. Why would a team that’s already hurting for starters trade away a pitcher who recorded a 3.95 ERA in 146 innings last season just to dump Castillo’s one-year contract?

It’s not as if Chicago and its bottom-10 projected 2027 payroll necessarily needed to rid itself of Castillo, who carries an onerous $24 million salary yet doesn’t represent a long-term cost. Chicago’s sudden transformation into a playoff team is the sort of metamorphosis that usually portends the addition of arms rather than subtraction. Signing Dustin May this week only to sever ties with Castillo and Martin could be seen as taking one step forward and two steps back.

However, don’t mistake this move as merely a sacrifice of Martin to bury the mistake of acquiring Castillo at last season’s trade deadline. It is a statement of intent that after an unprecedented turnaround from three consecutive 100-loss seasons to a postseason berth and subsequent wild-card series victory, the White Sox are aiming even higher.

Martin did account for many valuable innings for the White Sox since debuting in 2022. But he also trailed off badly in the second half of this year, recording a 5.12 ERA with just 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings while failing to win any of his 10 starts after the All-Star break. He ended the regular season with a ghastly 45.1% hard-hit rate (fourth percentile in MLB).

Davis Martin tailed off dramatically in the second half of last season for the White Sox. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was clear in the playoffs that Martin had lost the trust of manager Will Venable. His lone postseason appearance came in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the ALDS, with the White Sox already down 7–3 to the Guardians. He allowed two more runs to score in what would be his final outing for Chicago.

Castillo, meanwhile, didn’t even get a shot at mop-up duty in October. The White Sox’ acquisition of him was perhaps the worst of the deadline, as he gave up 29 runs in 31 innings (8.42 ERA) and came uncomfortably close to coughing up a seven-run lead in his last appearance on Sept. 22, weeks after he’d been relegated to the bullpen.

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reports that the White Sox intend to use their newfound payroll space on more starting pitching—presumably on players they can rely on in the postseason. While the team’s front office must follow through on that reported intent to give Thursday’s trade a greater meaning, their healthy commitment to May indicates they’ll put their money where their mouth is.

Colorado can afford to eat Castillo’s contract with the hopes Martin can provide some value, though Coors Field is the last place a pitcher would choose to rediscover his mojo. The Rockies surely hope to follow in the footsteps of the White Sox as the subjects of four consecutive 100-loss seasons. For now, they can only envy the club that climbed its way out of the deepest part of the cellar and can suddenly set a much higher standard.