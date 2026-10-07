MLB Could Wrap All Four Division Series in One Day for First Time Since 1996

Today marks the first time that all four games will be played on the same day since October 3, when all four series played their respective Game 1. The National League slate will enter Game 4 while the American League series are in Game 3.

The Brewers, Dodgers, Rays and White Sox are all a win away from winning their respective division series. If that happens, it will be just the second time that all four series finished on the same day. The last time was in 1996, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

The Division Series has existed since 1995 (+ 1981!)



1996 is the only year where all 4 DS ended on the same day — Oct. 5



Will 2026 join the list? https://t.co/GeE52FKbEb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 7, 2026

Here are the scheduled first pitch times for all four games, all in Eastern time:

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: 8 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres: 10 p.m.

All Four League Division Series Could End on Same Day

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas (20) high-fives teammates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a historical standpoint, it seems unlikely that all four series could be decided on the same day. Three of the four teams that have two wins already in their series are on the road. Only the White Sox are at home.

The Guardians vs. White Sox game is going to be a very unpredictable game from a pitching standpoint. Both teams are looking at a bullpen game, with Daniel Espino and Sean Newcomb listed as the starters for Game 3. Chicago has been treating every postseason game as a de facto bullpen game so far. The type of environment at Rate Field should be interesting in their first home postseason game in five years.

The Braves will try to stave off elimination for one more game after losing a pivotal Game 3 to the Dodgers. They'll send key trade deadline acquisition Tyler Mahle, who has a 1.99 ERA with Atlanta. The other question for the Braves will be whether they can score more than three runs against a very deep Dodgers pitching staff. The Dodgers otherwise look to be clicking on all cylinders regarding their pitching.

The Yankees are also a team to keep an eye on. They are down 0-2 to the Rays, especially after a four-error game in Tampa Bay in a Game 2 loss. How they respond to that game may determine if the series continues any further. The Rays on the other hand, will be more than fine if the Yankees continue to beat themselves in the series.

The Brewers and Padres will likely head down a similar route as the Guardians and White Sox with their pitching plans for Game 4. Walker Buehler figures to get some run, especially since it took San Diego everything it had to stay alive in the series. The Brewers have not announced a starter, but all their potential bulk arms are available between Robert Gasser, Kyle Harrison, Shane Drohan and Chad Patrick.

If the White Sox, Dodgers, Rays, and Brewers win, then it will only be the second time that all four division series get wrapped up on the same day. That adds some extra intrigue in the outcomes of each individual game.