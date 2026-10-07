Probable Starting Pitchers for Dodgers, Braves, Brewers, Padres in NLDS Game 4

Following a heroic relief appearance by San Diego Padres right-hander Michael King, baseball fans will be treated to another day of four Division Series games on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Tuesday, while the Padres kept their postseason hopes alive with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. All four teams will be back in action on Wednesday, with San Diego and Atlanta needing a win to stay in the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Here are the expected starting pitching matchups for Game 4 in each NLDS.

Braves vs. Dodgers

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered another dominant postseason performance on Tuesday, tossing seven innings of one-run ball and striking out 10. With a 2-1 series lead, the Dodgers will now give the ball to another All-Star hurler.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will start for Los Angeles in Game 4. The 6-foot-8 righty will make his first playoff appearance of the season on Wednesday after being limited to 13 regular-season starts. But the hard-throwing hurler still had a 3.53 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 74 innings this year. In his career, the 33-year-old has a 4.43 ERA in 16 postseason games (13 starts).

With Atlanta's season on the line, right-hander Tyler Mahle is starting Game 4. The 32-year-old made his MLB postseason debut in the Braves' Wild Card Series matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing seven innings and allowing just one run. The veteran will try to keep the Dodgers' bats at bay to force a winner-take-all Game 5.

Brewers vs. Padres

Sep 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Walker Buehler (10) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Padres facing elimination, King pitched the last two innings of Game 3 after starting Game 2. Relievers Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon were unavailable on Tuesday, so Robbie Ray and Joe Musgrove were warming up in the bullpen during the ninth inning of Game 3. With that in mind, San Diego will likely have all hands on deck in Game 4.

The Padres will start right-hander Walker Buehler on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has plenty of postseason experience, posting a 3.04 ERA in 19 career playoff games. But it'll be interesting to see how long of a leash the veteran has in a must-win game for San Diego.

Meanwhile, left-hander Robert Gasser is expected to start Game 4 for the Brewers. The 27-year-old will make his first postseason start after pitching in two games out of the bullpen in the 2025 playoffs. Most notably, though, Gasser starting on Wednesday sets the stage for Jacob Misiorowski to either pitch in the late innings of Game 4 or start Game 5 for Milwaukee if necessary.