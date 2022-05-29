Skip to main content
Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

After the Boston Red Sox took game one of Saturday's doubleheader, 5-3, the Baltimore Orioles returned the favor, winning the nightcap, 4-2, behind a three-run homer from Rougned Odor.

After the Boston Red Sox took game one of Saturday's doubleheader, 5-3, the Baltimore Orioles returned the favor, winning the nightcap, 4-2, behind a three-run homer from Rougned Odor.

Friday night was one that can only truly described with Orioles Magic as the Baltimore Orioles, down 8-2 going into the seventh inning, scored 10 unanswered runs to win, 12-8. 

Saturday afternoon didn't go according to plan, as Nate Eovaldi held the Baltimore bats silent past the fifth inning, throwing a complete game as the Red Sox won, 5-3.

Then came the Saturday night doubleheader finale as Baltimore looked to go back in the driver's seat and take another road game in Boston.

Rougned Odor definitely made that objective much easier for the Orioles in the top of the third inning.

He stepped up to the plate with two runners on and two outs, facing Josh Winckowski, and he made the most of it, launching a three-run homer into right-center field.

Odor is slugging .511 in May so far with four home runs and has quite literally turned his entire season around with this month.

As for the Orioles, they used five pitchers to give up just two earned runs against a potent Red Sox offense. Denyl Reyes started for Baltimore, giving up one earned run in 3.2 inning of work.

The combination of Joey Khrebiel, Félix Bautista, Cionel Perez and Jorge Lopez gave up just five hits over the final 5.1 innings of the game, combining to strike out five.

Relief pitching has been the reason for Baltimore's success this season as the O's are second in baseball with a 3.00 reliever ERA thus far.

The Orioles improved to 20-28 with the win and surprisingly, this is the quickest Baltimore has gotten to 20 wins since the Covid-shortened 2020 season, where they reached 20 wins by the 41st game of the season.

Baltimore has two more games against the Red Sox in this weird five-game series played until Monday. They'll play once again on Sunday afternoon, starting at 1:35 PM EST.

USATSI_18381164_168388303_lowres
News

Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

By Alex Murphy24 seconds ago
USATSI_18378918_168388303_lowres
News

What's Going Right For Paul Goldschmidt This May?

By Alex Murphy1 hour ago
USATSI_18363248_168388303_lowres
News

Is This the End of the Road for Dallas Keuchel?

By Alex Murphy2 hours ago
USATSI_18378470_168388303_lowres
News

Nate Eovaldi Throws Complete Game for Boston Red Sox in 5-3 Win Over Orioles

By Alex Murphy5 hours ago
USATSI_18378004_168388303_lowres
News

Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

By Alex Murphy7 hours ago
USATSI_18374244_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Rally From Down 8-2, Defeat Boston Red Sox, 12-8

By Alex Murphy22 hours ago
USATSI_18361052_168388303_lowres
News

Reds Outfielder Tommy Pham Suspended 3 Games for Slapping Giants' Joc Pederson

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_9420930_168388303_lowres
News

Matt Holliday, Julián Javier Headline 2022 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductees

By Alex MurphyMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18365122_168388303_lowres
News

Success is in the Offense for the Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 27, 2022