Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

Friday night was one that can only truly described with Orioles Magic as the Baltimore Orioles, down 8-2 going into the seventh inning, scored 10 unanswered runs to win, 12-8.

Saturday afternoon didn't go according to plan, as Nate Eovaldi held the Baltimore bats silent past the fifth inning, throwing a complete game as the Red Sox won, 5-3.

Then came the Saturday night doubleheader finale as Baltimore looked to go back in the driver's seat and take another road game in Boston.

Rougned Odor definitely made that objective much easier for the Orioles in the top of the third inning.

He stepped up to the plate with two runners on and two outs, facing Josh Winckowski, and he made the most of it, launching a three-run homer into right-center field.

Odor is slugging .511 in May so far with four home runs and has quite literally turned his entire season around with this month.

As for the Orioles, they used five pitchers to give up just two earned runs against a potent Red Sox offense. Denyl Reyes started for Baltimore, giving up one earned run in 3.2 inning of work.

The combination of Joey Khrebiel, Félix Bautista, Cionel Perez and Jorge Lopez gave up just five hits over the final 5.1 innings of the game, combining to strike out five.

Relief pitching has been the reason for Baltimore's success this season as the O's are second in baseball with a 3.00 reliever ERA thus far.

The Orioles improved to 20-28 with the win and surprisingly, this is the quickest Baltimore has gotten to 20 wins since the Covid-shortened 2020 season, where they reached 20 wins by the 41st game of the season.

Baltimore has two more games against the Red Sox in this weird five-game series played until Monday. They'll play once again on Sunday afternoon, starting at 1:35 PM EST.