Royals Receive 'Best Case Scenario' News on Injury Status of Bobby Witt Jr.

Many Kansas City Royals fans are likely extremely relieved to hear the latest update regarding star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Witt was removed from the Royals' game on Thursday with right knee discomfort. The two-time All-Star appeared to suffer the injury after sliding for a ball hit in the hole between shortstop and third base. But now, Kansas City has announced that the 26-year-old is dealing with a Grade 1 MCL sprain, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers and Apple TV sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro told Whitaker that this is the "best case scenario" for the star shortstop following his early exit from Thursday's game. While the 2026 season hasn't gone the way most Kansas City fans likely expected, a long-term injury to Witt would have had massive ramifications across the entire league.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s injury could still impact MLB trade deadline

Jun 13, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) fields a ball and throws to first for an out against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

So far in 2026, Witt has produced a .294 batting average, a .368 on-base percentage, and an .833 OPS with 10 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 28 stolen bases in 76 games for the Royals. But Kansas City enters its game on Friday night toward the bottom of the American League Central standings with a 31-45 record.

If Witt's knee injury led to a lengthy absence, that likely would have forced the Royals to seriously consider being a seller at this year's trade deadline. Depending on how the next few weeks go for Kansas City, that could still be the case, regardless of Witt's status. The star shortstop obviously isn't going anywhere, but the same likely can't be said for some of his teammates.

In particular, right-handed pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha could be enticing trade chips for any teams looking to add a veteran starter to their rotation. With relievers always being a hot commodity at the deadline, Kansas City could offer bullpen arms on expiring deals, like Matt Strahm and John Schreiber. The Royals could also evaluate the market surrounding some of their relief pitchers with multiple years of team control remaining, such as Alex Lange, Lucas Erceg, and Daniel Lynch IV.

Either way, the good news for Royals fans right now is that Witt has seemingly avoided a long-term injury. But, on the other hand, if things don't start to turn around soon for Kansas City, the Royals could be an interesting team to monitor at this year's trade deadline.